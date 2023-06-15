Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff listed as ‘Darkest Dark Horse’ to win NFL MVP

In a recent article by Adam Schein on NFL.com, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been labeled as the ‘darkest dark horse' to win the 2023 NFL MVP award. This recognition stems from Goff's impressive performance in the latter part of the 2022 season and the potential for continued success in the upcoming year. While the Lions may not be considered true Super Bowl contenders at this point, Goff's emergence as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFC last season has caught the attention of analysts and fans alike.

Key Points

Jared Goff is viewed as a strong contender for the MVP award based on his performance in the latter part of the 2022 season.

Goff was ranked as the second-best quarterback in the NFC, behind Jalen Hurts, by NFL.com analyst Adam Schein.

While the Lions may not be Super Bowl contenders, Goff's performance could elevate him into the MVP conversation.

Goff's success will depend on the team's offensive strategy, which focuses on a powerful offensive line and an overhauled backfield.

The Big Picture: Assessing Goff's MVP potential

Jared Goff's inclusion as a dark horse candidate for the NFL MVP award highlights the recognition of his skill and talent. While the Lions may not be considered front-runners for the Super Bowl, Goff's individual performance has been acknowledged as outstanding within the NFC. This recognition reflects the potential impact he could have on the team's success in the upcoming season. Goff's ability to lead the Lions' offense under the guidance of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will be a key factor in determining his MVP chances.

Here is what Adam Schein has to say about Goff:

I'm a Goff fan and 2023 Lions believer. Goff was the second-best quarterback in the NFC last year, behind only Jalen Hurts. That's not an outlandish opinion at all. It's the truth. Just ask my colleague Marc Sessler, who watched all the QBs VERY closely in 2022 and ranked Goff as such himself.

Now, while I believe the Lions can break through into the playoffs, I don't think they'll be true Super Bowl contenders. And while I like Goff to enjoy another fine season under brilliant young offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, I don't think he'll rank among the NFC's top two quarterbacks again this fall. Partially because it appears Dan Campbell's team could be looking to run teams over with a road-grading O-line and overhauled backfield.

Long story short: Goff deserves a spot on this ranking, but he's the darkest dark horse here.

The Bottom Line – A dark horse with potential

While Jared Goff may be considered a long shot in the MVP race, his inclusion in the conversation speaks volumes about his abilities as a quarterback. The recognition of Goff's talent and potential serves as a reminder that surprises can happen in the NFL. While the Lions may have their sights set on making the playoffs rather than the Super Bowl, Goff's performance could exceed expectations and elevate his status in the league. It will be intriguing to witness how Goff embraces the dark horse label and strives to prove his worth.