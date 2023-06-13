Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff recognizes rookie TE Sam LaPorta‘s outstanding performance, praising his ability to get open, separate from defenders, showcase strong hands, and exhibit intelligence on the field. While LaPorta is still adjusting as a rookie, his willingness to learn from his mistakes and continuously improve is both encouraging and promising.

Key Points

Lions tight end coach Steve Heiden recognizes the similarities between his own rookie experience and Sam LaPorta's journey.

LaPorta has been impressing both coaches and observers with his performance in practices.

He is showing his understanding of the team's game plan and scheme.

LaPorta has already earned time with the first-team offense.

Quarterback Jared Goff praises LaPorta's ability to get open, separate from defenders, and display great hands.

LaPorta is a quick learner who aims to avoid repeating mistakes.

Jared Goff raves about TE Sam LaPorta: ‘He’s done a hell of a job’

During a recent session with the media, Goff was asked about how LaPorta has looked so far in OTAs and minicamp, and the Lions QB has clearly been impressed with the rookie.

- Advertisement -

“He’s done a great job, he really has,” Goff said. “Gets himself open, able to separate, has great hands, is smart, is learning. Making rookie mistakes still, but is getting a lot better and you don’t really see him make the same mistake twice, which is encouraging. Yeah, he’s done a hell of a job.”

TEs coach Steve Heiden has been impressed with LaPorta

As Lions tight end coach Steve Heiden reflects on his own experience as a day-two draft pick in 1999, he sees similarities in rookie Sam LaPorta's journey. Heiden, now an assistant coach with the Lions, understands the challenges of playing the tight end position and is impressed with LaPorta's progress thus far. LaPorta has been diligently learning and implementing the team's game plan and scheme, exceeding expectations in the process. With each practice, LaPorta demonstrates his commitment and talent, showcasing his ability to make plays on the field.

“He's right where he needs to be,” Heiden said. “He's going a good job, every day. We're trying to implement the things that we're teaching, within the game plan and the scheme, so he's right where he needs to be. …Sam is putting his best foot forward every single day. And, obviously, he's come out here and made some plays. And done a good job. He just needs to continue to do that and continue to work. And he will.”

Bottom Line – LaPorta's Bright Future

Sam LaPorta's emergence as a standout rookie tight end for the Lions reflects both his natural talent and his dedication to his craft. As he impresses both coaches and teammates with his ability to make plays and his understanding of the team's game plan, LaPorta is positioning himself as a valuable asset to the Lions' offense. With the support and guidance of tight end coach Steve Heiden, LaPorta's potential for growth is significant. While he is still learning and adapting to the NFL, his consistent improvement and ability to avoid repeating mistakes demonstrate his commitment to becoming a reliable playmaker. As the season progresses, LaPorta's contributions are expected to become increasingly influential, providing Lions fans with optimism for a bright future.