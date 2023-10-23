Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff places blame for embarrassing loss to Ravens

Following a devastating 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff did not mince words. Goff took it upon himself to place the blame squarely on his shoulders, acknowledging that while the Ravens were indeed formidable, the Lions had fallen short due to execution issues. In a game where both offense and defense faltered, Goff emphasized the need for self-improvement and resilience.

Goff Says It Begins With Him

Following the loss, Goff spoke to the media and after giving the Ravens credit for their big win, he made sure everybody knows it all starts with him being better.

“They're a great team,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. “They did a lot of great things today. But if we execute like we know we're capable of, a lot of those plays go a lot better. And it starts with me and I got to be a lot better.”

Team's Adversity and Response

Goff reflected on the team's ability to bounce back from adversity, pointing out that despite the lopsided loss, the Lions have experienced far worse in the past. He highlighted the importance of responding in the right way and expressed confidence that the team's capacity to bounce back is stronger now compared to previous years.

“We've been through a whole lot worse than this,” Goff said. “This is a tough game, you know, we got our butts kicked. But this group has had a lot of adversity. And this is kind of our first taste of getting our teeth kicked in this year. We need to respond the right way … and make sure we're ready to go.”

The loss to the Ravens, according to Goff, serves as a crucial test of the Lions' resilience and ability to rebound effectively.

“I think we're further along this point, then if this would have hit us at some point in the last couple of years, where we will be able to bounce back the right way,” Goff said. “Now we have to go do it. I can say this all I want. We have to go do it.”

Bottom Line: Looking to the Future

Despite the crushing defeat, Goff's remarks suggest that the Detroit Lions are approaching challenges differently this season. Their capacity to overcome adversity and respond positively, as Goff mentioned, reflects a growth in the team's mindset. With this latest setback, the Lions are presented with an opportunity to demonstrate their newfound resilience and determination in future games.