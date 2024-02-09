Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff rewards his offensive line with expensive gifts

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff rewards each member of his offensive line with an expensive watch as a sign of gratitude.

Jared Goff, the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions, experienced one of the best seasons of his NFL career in 2023 and helped lead his team to the NFC Championship game in a thrilling campaign. Despite the ultimate disappointment, Goff is expressing his appreciation by generously gifting expensive watches to members of his offensive line as a token of gratitude for their outstanding performance throughout the year.

Goff enjoyed a tremendous season in 2023

Goff, whom the Lions acquired in the blockbuster 2021 trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, has since been embraced by Lions fans everywhere.

Last season, he ranked 2nd in the NFL with 4,575 passing yards and fourth overall with 30 touchdowns. Additionally, he achieved a career-high completion rate of 67.3% in the regular season, placing him 5th overall. His quarterback rating of 97.3 also ranked 7th in the NFL.

Jared Goff rewards his Detroit Lions offensive line

In a video message, Goff announced he was gifting each member of the offensive line a Breitling watch from the appropriately named Jared jewelry retailer.

Why’s he gotta be so likable smh pic.twitter.com/k3GmkXumRq — Eazy (@SpeakEZsports_) February 9, 2024

To own a Breitling watch, one must shell out several thousand dollars, so Goff's gesture is especially generous.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line:

Goff has settled into Detroit, effectively quieting critics who were vocal during his early days with the Lions.

While the decision to extend Goff with a long-term contract remains uncertain, he has undoubtedly earned consideration and has also won over the fans of the Motor City.