Detroit Lions QB Nate Sudfeld suffers injury before being carted off field vs. Panthers

Nate Sudfeld suffers injury before being carted off field vs. Panthers

Having started the second half of Friday's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers with Nate Sudfeld at the helm, a fateful turn of events was in store for the Detroit Lions‘ third-string quarterback. Unfortunately, Sudfeld suffered what appeared to be a leg injury before eventually being carted off the field and replaced by Adrian Martinez.

What Happened to Nate Sudfeld?

On a third down, Sudfeld, trying to keep the play alive, threw the ball away but was immediately brought down near the Panthers' boundary. What initially seemed like a regular tackle soon manifested as something more sinister: Sudfeld emerged with a pronounced limp.

Why it Matters

Following the induction of Teddy Bridgewater, Sudfeld found himself pushed down the pecking order, relegating him to the QB3 position. This adjustment seemingly weighed on Sudfeld, evident in his lukewarm performances since Bridgewater was signed. Sudfeld managed two completions out of five attempts, accumulating 17 yards before suffering the injury.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Nate Sudfeld injured after a tackle, was carted off to the locker room. Sudfeld's recent performances had been underwhelming, further complicated by Bridgewater's addition. Lions now face the challenge of deciding on retaining a third quarterback.

Bottom Line – Sudfeld's Stumble Might Just Cost Him A Roster Spot

The Detroit Lions have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to trim their roster down to 53 players, and though I had Sudfeld on the outside looking in before tonight's game, this injury could make the decision very easy. With that being said, we certainly wish Sudfeld all the best as he recovers from his injury. In fact, let's hope it is much to do about nothing and he is able to return to the field soon.