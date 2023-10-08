Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery burns Panthers for 42-yard TD [Video]

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery burns Panthers for 42-yard TD

Let the games begin! On the very first drive of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery toasted the Panthers with a long touchdown run. In fact, as you are about to see, Montgomery took the handoff from QB Jared Goff and took it 42 yards to the house for the first touchdown of the game.

David Montgomery Takes it to the House!

Take a look as Montgomery torches the Panthers' defense for a long TD run.

Why it Matters

The touchdown run was not only the first TD of the game for the Lions, but it was his fourth in the last two games. Montgomery running like a beast is HUGE for the Lions, especially considering that he was coming off an injury just 10 days ago.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Montgomery TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE!

