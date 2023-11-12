Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery Imitates Barry Sanders on 75-Yard TD Run vs. Chargers [Video]

In a display reminiscent of the legendary Barry Sanders, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery electrified the field with a stunning 75-yard touchdown run against the Los Angeles Chargers. With the Lions already having a strong season at 6-2, Montgomery's phenomenal play further ignited their momentum, bringing back fond memories of Sanders' glory days in Detroit.

Montgomery's Breathtaking Touchdown

As the Lions battle it out against the Chargers, Montgomery's extraordinary touchdown in the second quarter was a moment of brilliance that caught everyone's attention. His run was an exquisite showcase of agility and balance, reminiscent of the great Barry Sanders, a name synonymous with breathtaking runs in Lions history. Montgomery's ability to juke past Chargers defenders left them scrambling, as he brilliantly kept his feet in bounds, weaving through the opposition to find the end zone.

According to Detroit Lions PR, Montgomery's 75-yard rush is the longest TD run by a Lions player since Jahvid Best (88 yards) in 2011. He is also the first player to have two 40-yard rushing touchdowns in a single season since Barry Sanders back in 1998!

.@Lions RB @MontgomerDavid's 75-yard touchdown rush marks the longest touchdown run by a Lion since RB Jahvid Best (88) in 2011.



He is the first player to have two 40-yard rushing touchdowns in a single season since @BarrySanders in 1998.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/AeVOih8SHg — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 12, 2023

Lions Extend Their Lead

Montgomery’s touchdown was pivotal, extending the Lions' lead to 24-10 in the second quarter. This significant lead, bolstered by such an impressive run, not only boosted the team's confidence but also underscored their offensive firepower. As the game progresses, the Chargers are undoubtedly feeling the pressure from a Lions team that seems to be hitting its stride.

Bottom Line: Montgomery's Star Shines Bright

David Montgomery’s 75-yard touchdown run is a clear indication of his extraordinary talent and a moment that Lions fans will cherish. In a season where the Detroit Lions are proving to be formidable contenders, Montgomery’s ability to produce plays akin to the legendary Barry Sanders adds an exciting dimension to their offense.