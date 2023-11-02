Video shows Barry Sanders reacting to Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown run

The Detroit Lions recently released their latest “Calls of the Game” video and it captured an extraordinary scene when rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs executed an incredible 27-yard touchdown run. What made it even more remarkable was that the greatest running back in NFL history, Barry Sanders, was in the radio booth at that very moment, offering a great reaction to the play.

How did Barry React To Gibbs' TD?

As Gibbs found the end zone, Barry, known for his poise and legendary playing style, displayed a subtle but genuine sense of excitement. In the video, you can witness Sanders leaning in, throwing up the touchdown sign, and savoring the impressive play.

Lomas Brown couldn't resist the opportunity to pay Gibbs one of the highest compliments a Lions player can receive. He suggested that the touchdown had a resemblance to the style of play associated with Barry Sanders.

In response, Dan Miller highlighted the unique moment, saying, “That looked a little familiar! Barry Sanders in the booth, Jahmyr Gibbs on the field! That’s good stuff!”

Bottom Line – An Authentic Touch to the Game

While the Detroit Lions continue to strive for success on the field, it's heartwarming to see legends like Barry Sanders actively involved in the team's journey. Moments like these reaffirm the unique bond between players and their fans, transcending time and leaving an indelible mark on the history of the sport.