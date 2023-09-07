Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery scores HUGE TD vs. Chiefs [Video]

Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery scores HUGE TD vs. Chiefs

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery scores HUGE TD vs. Chiefs: MONTGOMERY WOULD NOT BE DENIED!!!

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery scores HUGE TD vs. Chiefs

With the Detroit Lions trailing the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs 20-14 in the fourth quarter, quarterback Jared Goff orchestrated a beautiful drive right down the throats of the Chiefs. As you are about to see below, the drive ended with RB David Montgomery scoring a HUGE TD to tie the game 20-20.

David Montgomery takes it to the house!

Take a look as Montgomery refused to be denied as he scored on an 8-yard touchdown run to tie the game 20-20. The following extra point gave the Lions a 21-20 lead. Though the Lions had not exactly been able to run the ball very well throughout the game, Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs have started to turn it on.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Game-Tying Touchdown: Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery played a pivotal role in tying the game against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
  2. Jared Goff's Clutch Drive: Quarterback Jared Goff led an impressive drive that culminated in Montgomery's game-tying touchdown. Goff's performance under pressure and his ability to orchestrate a crucial drive showcased his leadership on the field.
  3. Lions Take the Lead: Following Montgomery's touchdown and an extra point, the Lions gained a 21-20 lead, dramatically shifting the momentum of the game in their favor.

Bottom Line: Montgomery's TD and Goff's Leadership

David Montgomery's game-tying touchdown, orchestrated by Jared Goff, was a defining moment in the game, propelling the Detroit Lions into a lead against the formidable Kansas City Chiefs.

