Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery scores HUGE TD vs. Chiefs [Video]

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery scores HUGE TD vs. Chiefs

With the Detroit Lions trailing the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs 20-14 in the fourth quarter, quarterback Jared Goff orchestrated a beautiful drive right down the throats of the Chiefs. As you are about to see below, the drive ended with RB David Montgomery scoring a HUGE TD to tie the game 20-20.

David Montgomery takes it to the house!

Take a look as Montgomery refused to be denied as he scored on an 8-yard touchdown run to tie the game 20-20. The following extra point gave the Lions a 21-20 lead. Though the Lions had not exactly been able to run the ball very well throughout the game, Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs have started to turn it on.

