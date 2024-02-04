Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs catches game-winning TD in 2024 Pro Bowl Games [Video]

After an outstanding rookie campaign with the Detroit Lions, running back Jahmyr Gibbs was selected as an alternate for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. After players withdrew, Gibbs got the nod and he made the most of it by scoring what ended up being the game-winning touchdown in the flag football portion of the Pro Bowl Games.

Jahmyr Gibbs catches game-winning TD

Jahmyr Gibbs Does His Thing!

Watch as Gibbs catches a touchdown pass from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield to get the lead back for the NFC.

NFC Takes Care of Business

The NFC dominated the individual events before holding off the AFC in the flag football game to win the 2024 Pro Bowl Games 64-59.

