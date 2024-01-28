Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Jahmyr Gibbs explodes for Detroit Lions 3rd touchdown of 1st half [Video]

Offensive onslaught: Jahmyr Gibbs explodes for 3rd Detroit Lions touchdown of 1st half!

Offensive onslaught: Jahmyr Gibbs explodes for 3rd Detroit Lions touchdown of 1st half!

In the first half of the NFC Championship game, the Detroit Lions‘ offensive onslaught has proven overwhelming for the host San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The most recent touchdown was delivered by running back Jahmyr Gibbs, adding to the Lions' commanding offensive display.

Jahmyr Gibbs explodes

Gibbs scored the 3rd touchdown of the half for Detroit

Gibbs added to the offensive onslaught for the Lions, avoiding several 49ers defenders for a 15-yard touchdown drive:

With the subsequent extra point, the Lions lead the 49ers by a 21-7 score!

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Lions are battling the 49ers in the NFC Championship game
  2. The Lions have already exploded offensively, finding the end zone twice
  3. RB Jahmyr Gibbs exploded into the end zone for the 3rd touchdown of the 1st half for the Lions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 