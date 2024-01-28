Jahmyr Gibbs explodes for Detroit Lions 3rd touchdown of 1st half [Video]

Offensive onslaught: Jahmyr Gibbs explodes for 3rd Detroit Lions touchdown of 1st half!

In the first half of the NFC Championship game, the Detroit Lions‘ offensive onslaught has proven overwhelming for the host San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The most recent touchdown was delivered by running back Jahmyr Gibbs, adding to the Lions' commanding offensive display.

Gibbs scored the 3rd touchdown of the half for Detroit

Gibbs added to the offensive onslaught for the Lions, avoiding several 49ers defenders for a 15-yard touchdown drive:

With the subsequent extra point, the Lions lead the 49ers by a 21-7 score!

