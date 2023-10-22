Detroit Lions RB Mohamed Ibrahim suffers potentially devastating injury

Earlier in the week, the Detroit Lions re-signed RB Mohamed Ibrahim to their practice squad. On Saturday, the Lions announced they were elevation Ibrahim to their active roster for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, Ibrahim just suffered what is potentially a devastating injury on his very first NFL touch.

What Happened to Mohamed Ibrahim

During the third quarter of Sunday's game, Ibrahim returned a kick against the Ravens, but after getting hit in the thigh, he stayed on the ground in pain. Eventually, he was carted off the field and taken to the locker room. Just moments ago, the Lions reported that Ibrahim is OUT with a hip injury. Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to Ibrahim as he recovers from this injury.

Bottom Line: A Tough Break For Ibrahim

The elevation of Mohamed Ibrahim to the active roster was a momentous occasion for the player. However, his NFL debut turned into an unfortunate chapter due to a hip injury that has forced him to the sidelines. As Ibrahim begins his journey to recovery, he'll need the support and well-wishes of fans and teammates alike.