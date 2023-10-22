Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions RB Mohamed Ibrahim suffers potentially devastating injury

Detroit Lions RB Mohamed Ibrahim suffers potentially devastating injury

Detroit Lions RB Mohamed Ibrahim suffers potentially devastating injury

Earlier in the week, the Detroit Lions re-signed RB Mohamed Ibrahim to their practice squad. On Saturday, the Lions announced they were elevation Ibrahim to their active roster for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, Ibrahim just suffered what is potentially a devastating injury on his very first NFL touch.

5 Keys to a Lions win Detroit Lions Injury Update Taylor Decker missing in action Detroit Lions Roster Moves: Lions announce 7 moves in advance of matchup vs. Falcons Detroit Lions already ruled OUT Detroit Lions add tight Week 5 availability for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions Snap Counts Detroit Lions RB Mohamed Ibrahim

What Happened to Mohamed Ibrahim

During the third quarter of Sunday's game, Ibrahim returned a kick against the Ravens, but after getting hit in the thigh, he stayed on the ground in pain. Eventually, he was carted off the field and taken to the locker room. Just moments ago, the Lions reported that Ibrahim is OUT with a hip injury. Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to Ibrahim as he recovers from this injury.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Ibrahim's Elevation to the Active Roster: Earlier in the week, the Detroit Lions made the strategic decision to promote running back Mohamed Ibrahim from their practice squad to the active roster in preparation for the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
  2. The Injury During the Game: Ibrahim's NFL debut took a tragic turn during the third quarter of the game. While returning a kick, he sustained a hit to the thigh that left him writhing in pain on the field.
  3. The Outcome: Ibrahim's Hip Injury: The Lions later confirmed the unfortunate news that Mohamed Ibrahim was ruled OUT due to a hip injury.
Mohamed Ibrahim 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp Battles Why Mohamed Ibrahim is back with Detroit Lions

Bottom Line: A Tough Break For Ibrahim

The elevation of Mohamed Ibrahim to the active roster was a momentous occasion for the player. However, his NFL debut turned into an unfortunate chapter due to a hip injury that has forced him to the sidelines. As Ibrahim begins his journey to recovery, he'll need the support and well-wishes of fans and teammates alike.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?