Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions re-sign CB Will Harris

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have officially re-signed CB Will Harris for the 2023 NFL season. Harris, originally selected by Detroit in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Boston College, transitioned from safety to cornerback in 2022 and appeared in 15 games, recording 53 total tackles, four pass defenses, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception. In his career, Harris has appeared in 64 games and recorded 213 total tackles, 12 pass defenses, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one interception.

Big Picture: Detroit Lions Lock Up Will Harris for Upcoming Season

With Harris's ability to transition from safety to cornerback, he provides the Lions with a valuable asset that can contribute to their success in the upcoming 2023 NFL season. Harris was much better as a safety compared to cornerback, and the hope is that he can take another step forward in 2023.

Will Harris By the Numbers

53 total tackles in 15 games (2022)

  • 4 pass defenses in 15 games (2022)
  • 2 tackles for loss in 15 games (2022)
  • 1 forced fumble in 15 games (2022)
  • 1 fumble recovery in 15 games (2022)
  • 1 interception in 15 games (2022)
  • 213 total tackles in 64 career games
  • 12 pass defenses in 64 career games
  • 2 forced fumbles in 64 career games
  • 1.5 sacks in 64 career games
  • 1 fumble recovery in 64 career games
  • 1 interception in 64 career games

