Detroit Lions re-sign DL Benito Jones

Just because the 2023 NFL Draft is just one day away does not mean the Detroit Lions are not taking care of other business. In fact, just moments ago, the Lions announced they have re-signed DL Benito Jones to an Exclusive Rights Contract.

Key Points

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday

The Lions just announced they have re-signed Jones

Jones played in all 17 games for the Lions in 2022, picking up 1.5 sacks

Benito Jones is back with the Detroit Lions

The Lions have decided to bring back Jones on an exclusive rights contract for the 2023 season. During the 2022 season, Jones played in all 17 games for the Lions, picking up 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Jones previously played for the Miami Dolphins in 2020. Though Jones was not very productive when he played in 2022, it comes as no surprise whatsoever that the Lions decided to bring him back, as he is a player the team knows fits their system.