Detroit Lions release initial Week 14 Injury Report

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will be looking to pick up their second win of the season when they take on the Denver Broncos.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for Week 14.

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Michael Brockers DE knee/illness NP
Jared Goff QB illness NP
Jonah Jackson G illness NP
Julian Okwara OLB ankle NP
John Penisini NT illness NP
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder NP
D’Andre Swift RB shoulder NP
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G illness NP
Nick Williams DE illness NP
Austin Bryant OLB shoulder LP
T.J. Hockenson TE hand LP
Matt Nelson T ankle LP
Bobby Price CB shoulder LP
Penei Sewell T shoulder/illness LP

