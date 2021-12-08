Detroit Lions release initial Week 14 Injury Report

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will be looking to pick up their second win of the season when they take on the Denver Broncos.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for Week 14.

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Michael Brockers DE knee/illness NP Jared Goff QB illness NP Jonah Jackson G illness NP Julian Okwara OLB ankle NP John Penisini NT illness NP Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder NP D’Andre Swift RB shoulder NP Halapoulivaati Vaitai G illness NP Nick Williams DE illness NP Austin Bryant OLB shoulder LP T.J. Hockenson TE hand LP Matt Nelson T ankle LP Bobby Price CB shoulder LP Penei Sewell T shoulder/illness LP