Detroit Lions release initial Week 14 Injury Report

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will be looking to pick up their second win of the season when they take on the Denver Broncos.
Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for Week 14.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|knee/illness
|NP
|Jared Goff
|QB
|illness
|NP
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|illness
|NP
|Julian Okwara
|OLB
|ankle
|NP
|John Penisini
|NT
|illness
|NP
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|shoulder
|NP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|shoulder
|NP
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|G
|illness
|NP
|Nick Williams
|DE
|illness
|NP
|Austin Bryant
|OLB
|shoulder
|LP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|hand
|LP
|Matt Nelson
|T
|ankle
|LP
|Bobby Price
|CB
|shoulder
|LP
|Penei Sewell
|T
|shoulder/illness
|LP