Detroit Lions release initial Week 16 Injury Report

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their third win of the season when they travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial Week 16 Injury Report.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Julian Okwara OLB ankle NP Amani Oruwariye CB thumb NP Josh Woods LB neck NP Michael Brockers DE knee LP Jonah Jackson G back LP Kalif Raymond WR shoulder LP Josh Reynolds WR thigh LP D’Andre Swift RB shoulder LP Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder LP