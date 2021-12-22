Detroit Lions release initial Week 16 Injury Report

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their third win of the season when they travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons.
Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial Week 16 Injury Report.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Julian Okwara
|OLB
|ankle
|NP
|Amani Oruwariye
|CB
|thumb
|NP
|Josh Woods
|LB
|neck
|NP
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|knee
|LP
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|back
|LP
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|shoulder
|LP
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|thigh
|LP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|shoulder
|LP
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|shoulder
|LP