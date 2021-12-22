Detroit Lions release initial Week 16 Injury Report

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their third win of the season when they travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial Week 16 Injury Report.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Julian Okwara OLB ankle NP
Amani Oruwariye CB thumb NP
Josh Woods LB neck NP
Michael Brockers DE knee LP
Jonah Jackson G back LP
Kalif Raymond WR shoulder LP
Josh Reynolds WR thigh LP
D’Andre Swift RB shoulder LP
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder LP

