Detroit Lions release lengthy injury report for matchup vs. Seahawks

The Detroit Lions have released their initial injury report for their Week 4 matchup against the Seahawks and as you can see below, it is a lengthy one.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Detroit Lions

After losing a game to the Minnesota Vikings that they should have won, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back this coming Sunday when they square off against the Seattle Seahawks.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Chris Board LB knee NP
John Cominsky DL wrist NP
TJ Hockenson TE foot NP
Jonah Jackson G finger NP
Bobby Price CB shin NP
Frank Ragnow C foot NP
Josh Reynolds WR ankle NP
Austin Seibert K right groin NP
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR ankle NP
D’Andre Swift RB ankle/shoulder NP

Nation, do you think the Lions will get back to the .500 mark with a win over the Seahawks?

