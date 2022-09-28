Detroit Lions release lengthy injury report for matchup vs. Seahawks

After losing a game to the Minnesota Vikings that they should have won, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back this coming Sunday when they square off against the Seattle Seahawks.

That being said, the Lions have released their initial injury report for their Week 4 matchup against the Seahawks and as you can see below, it is a lengthy one.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Chris Board LB knee NP John Cominsky DL wrist NP TJ Hockenson TE foot NP Jonah Jackson G finger NP Bobby Price CB shin NP Frank Ragnow C foot NP Josh Reynolds WR ankle NP Austin Seibert K right groin NP Amon-Ra St. Brown WR ankle NP D’Andre Swift RB ankle/shoulder NP

Nation, do you think the Lions will get back to the .500 mark with a win over the Seahawks?