Detroit Lions release lengthy injury report for matchup vs. Seahawks

After losing a game to the Minnesota Vikings that they should have won, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back this coming Sunday when they square off against the Seattle Seahawks.
That being said, the Lions have released their initial injury report for their Week 4 matchup against the Seahawks and as you can see below, it is a lengthy one.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Chris Board
|LB
|knee
|NP
|John Cominsky
|DL
|wrist
|NP
|TJ Hockenson
|TE
|foot
|NP
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|finger
|NP
|Bobby Price
|CB
|shin
|NP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|foot
|NP
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|ankle
|NP
|Austin Seibert
|K
|right groin
|NP
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|ankle
|NP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|ankle/shoulder
|NP
Nation, do you think the Lions will get back to the .500 mark with a win over the Seahawks?