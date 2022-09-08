Detroit Lions release Thursday’s Injury Report for Week 1 matchup vs. Eagles

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their latest injury report for the week and as you can see, center Frank Ragnow and OL Tommy Kraemer were among the players who did not practice at all.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Tommy Kraemer G back NP NP Levi Onwuzurike DL back NP NP Frank Ragnow C groin LP NP Ifeatu Melifonwu S hamstring LP LP Julian Okwara LB hamstring LP LP Chris Board LB knee LP FP John Cominsky DL illness NP FP Austin Seibert K right groin LP FP

