Detroit Lions release Thursday’s Injury Report for Week 1 matchup vs. Eagles

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their latest injury report for the week and as you can see, center Frank Ragnow and OL Tommy Kraemer were among the players who did not practice at all.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Tommy Kraemer G back NP NP
Levi Onwuzurike DL back NP NP
Frank Ragnow C groin LP NP
Ifeatu Melifonwu S hamstring LP LP
Julian Okwara LB hamstring LP LP
Chris Board LB knee LP FP
John Cominsky DL illness NP FP
Austin Seibert K right groin LP FP

