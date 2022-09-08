Detroit Lions release Thursday’s Injury Report for Week 1 matchup vs. Eagles

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.
Just moments ago, the Lions released their latest injury report for the week and as you can see, center Frank Ragnow and OL Tommy Kraemer were among the players who did not practice at all.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Tommy Kraemer
|G
|back
|NP
|NP
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DL
|back
|NP
|NP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|groin
|LP
|NP
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|S
|hamstring
|LP
|LP
|Julian Okwara
|LB
|hamstring
|LP
|LP
|Chris Board
|LB
|knee
|LP
|FP
|John Cominsky
|DL
|illness
|NP
|FP
|Austin Seibert
|K
|right groin
|LP
|FP
