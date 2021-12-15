Detroit Lions reportedly already have player in mind with potential No. 1 draft selection

The Detroit Lions are trudging through yet another miserable season, though there’s a silver lining.

With each loss, their chances of landing the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick improve. And according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, they have a name in mind should they ultimately land the selection, and that is Oregon Ducks DE Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The former USA Today High School Football Defensive Player of the Year as a senior at Oaks Christian School in 2018, Thibodeaux was named a consensus first team All-American by the Associated Press earlier this week.

