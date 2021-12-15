Detroit Lions reportedly already have player in mind with potential No. 1 draft selection

The Detroit Lions are trudging through yet another miserable season, though there’s a silver lining.

With each loss, their chances of landing the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick improve. And according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, they have a name in mind should they ultimately land the selection, and that is Oregon Ducks DE Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Oh and I forgot to tweet this yesterday. If the #Lions have the #1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, I'm told the current mindset is to select Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, per league source. No mock needed. You can listen to how well-rounded Thibodeaux is in this 1-on-1 below. https://t.co/PCiBw61eWa — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 15, 2021

The former USA Today High School Football Defensive Player of the Year as a senior at Oaks Christian School in 2018, Thibodeaux was named a consensus first team All-American by the Associated Press earlier this week.