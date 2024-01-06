Detroit Lions Rooting Guide for Week 18: Bring on the No. 2 seed

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their final regular-season game of the 2023 season, there is still work to be done. Presently slotted in the NFC's No. 3 seed, the Lions are eyeing a coveted spot: the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. This pursuit is more than just a quest for higher seeding; it's a path to securing an additional home playoff game, which could be pivotal in their playoff journey. That said, in our final Rooting Guide for the 2023 regular season, we will take a look at what must happen for the Lions to earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

The Scenario for No. 2 Seed

The Lions will be playing with a chip on their shoulder, especially after a controversial loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Now, with one week left in the regular season, a specific set of outcomes could elevate them to the No. 2 seed: (Note: ALL 3 of these results MUST happen for the Lions to earn the No. 2 seed)

Detroit Lions Defeat Minnesota Vikings: The first and most crucial step involves the Lions triumphing over the Minnesota Vikings. This game begins at 1:00 p.m. ET. Dallas Cowboys Lose at Washington Commanders: The Lions' fans will be Commanders' fans for a day, as Detroit needs Dallas to drop their game against Washington. A Cowboys loss is essential for the Lions to leapfrog into a higher seed. This game begins at 4:25 p.m. ET. Philadelphia Eagles Lose at New York Giants: In this nail-biting season climax, the Lions also need the Eagles to falter against the Giants. An Eagles loss would further open the door for Detroit to advance in the standings. This game begins at 4:25 p.m. ET.

What This Means for the Lions

Achieving the No. 2 seed isn't just about bragging rights; it holds substantial strategic benefits. It would ensure the Lions play at least two playoff games at Ford Field, given they win their Wild Card Round matchup. Home-field advantage can be a game-changer in the playoffs, offering the Lions a familiar setting and the roaring support of their fans.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Victory Over Vikings is Crucial: The Detroit Lions must first secure a win against the Minnesota Vikings. This game is pivotal for their playoff positioning, making it essential for the Lions to come out on top in this matchup. Dependence on Other Teams' Outcomes: The Lions' climb to the No. 2 seed hinges on the outcomes of other critical NFC games. They need the Dallas Cowboys to lose to the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles to fall to the New York Giants. The Lions' fate is partially in the hands of these teams. Strategic Advantage of Higher Seeding: Achieving the No. 2 seed offers the Lions significant strategic benefits, including the potential for an additional home playoff game, assuming they win their Wild Card Round. This home-field advantage is vital for playoff success, providing a familiar environment and strong fan support.

The Bottom Line: A Dream Scenario

If all these pieces fall into place, the Detroit Lions could find themselves in an enviable position. With the No. 2 seed, they would not only secure an additional home game but also solidify their status as a formidable contender in the NFC. The Lions and their fans will be watching Week 18 with bated breath, hopeful for a scenario that turns their dream into reality. As they say in sports, anything is possible, and for the Lions, the road to glory is within reach.