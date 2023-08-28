Detroit Lions Roster Cuts: 5 Additional Players Sent Packing

The Detroit Lions have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their roster down to 53 players, and on Monday, they reportedly sent five more players packing. Included in the players who will not be making the initial 53-man roster is undrafted rookie free agent, Dylan Drummond out of Eastern Michigan. Most of the Lions beat writers had Drummond making the roster, but that will not be the case.

Derrick Barnes Jack Campbell Justin Jackson Mark Gilbert Oday Aboushi Detroit Lions Bubble Players Detroit Lions Roster Cuts " class="wp-image-348358" srcset="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Lions-News-4.jpg 1200w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Lions-News-4-150x79.jpg 150w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Lions-News-4-300x158.jpg 300w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Lions-News-4-696x365.jpg 696w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Lions-News-4-1068x561.jpg 1068w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" title="Detroit Lions Roster Cuts: 5 Additional Players Sent Packing Lions News Reports">

Which 5 Detroit Lions Players Were Cut?

The five Lions players who were cut on Monday include the following:

Why it Matters

With the Lions cutting Adrian Martinez, it has been decided that the team will go into the 2023 regular season with Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater as the only two quarterbacks on their active roster. (Hendon Hooker will begin the season on the NFI list). By cutting Kayode Awosika, Ryan Swoboda, and Connor Gavin, it appears as if the Lions will start off the season with just eight offensive linemen. With that being said, it would not be surprising to see Brad Holmes trade for or sign another offensive lineman before Week 1.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Roster Trimming: The Detroit Lions took another step in shaping their roster for the upcoming season, releasing five players, with notable surprise, Dylan Drummond, an undrafted rookie free agent from Eastern Michigan. Quarterback Choices Solidified: With the release of Adrian Martinez, the Lions have confirmed they're entering the 2023 season with a two-man quarterback room of Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater. Rookie Hendon Hooker is set to begin on the NFI list. Offensive Line Configuration: Cutting linemen Kayode Awosika, Ryan Swoboda, and Connor Gavin indicates the Lions are initially sticking with just eight O-linemen, sparking speculation that GM Brad Holmes might seek additional talent for this unit before the season kicks off.

Bottom Line: Getting Closer

Following these cuts, the Lions have now cut 18 players (Click here for the Detroit Lions Cut Tracker) and their current roster sits at 70 players. This means the Lions must cut 17 more players to get to their initial 53-man roster.