2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster tracker: Latest cuts, moves, and news

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster tracker

The Detroit Lions played their final preseason game on Friday night, and they now have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to trim their roster down from the 88 active players they had entering last night's game to the 53 they will have entering the regular season. Well, the Lions are not waiting until Tuesday to make their moves, so we figured we would release our annual tracker to keep track of all of their cuts, moves, and roster news. Make sure to bookmark this page and refresh often to keep track of the Detroit Lions roster.

Players Cut (3)

Current Roster (85)

*32 more cuts/moves needed to get to 53

Quarterbacks (4)

Jared Goff

Teddy Bridgewater

Nate Sudfeld

Adrian Martinez

Hendon Hooker (Active/Non-Football Injury, not included on 90-man roster)

Running Backs (7)

David Montgomery

Jahmyr Gibbs

Craig Reynolds

Jason Cabinda (FB)

Jermar Jefferson

Devine Ozigbo

Benny Snell

Wide Receivers (12)

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Josh Reynolds

Kalif Raymond

Marvin Jones

Jameson Williams

Dylan Drummond

Antoine Green

Chase Cota

Maurice Alexander

Trinity Benson

Avery Davis

Jason Moore

Tight Ends (4)

Brock Wright

Sam LaPorta

James Mitchell

Darrell Daniels

Offensive Linemen (17)

Taylor Decker

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Graham Glasgow

Colby Sorsdal

Matt Nelson

Kayode Awosika

Germain Ifedi

Bobby Hart

Obinna Eze

Darrin Paulo

Brad Cecil

Max Pircher

Ryan Swoboda

Conor Galvin

Defensive Linemen (7)

Alim McNeill

Isaiah Buggs

Levi Onwuzurike

Benito Jones

Brodric Martin

Chris Smith

Cory Durden

EDGE Rushers (7)

Aidan Hutchinson

Charles Harris

John Cominsky

Josh Paschal

James Houston

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Linebackers (7)

Alex Anzalone

Jack Campbell

Malcolm Rodriguez

Derrick Barnes

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Anthony Pittman

Trevor Nowaske

Cornerbacks (9)

Cameron Sutton

Jerry Jacobs

Brian Branch

Will Harris

Starling Thomas

Chase Lucas

Steven Gilmore

Khalil Dorsey

Colby Richardson

Emmanuel Moseley (Active/Physically Unable to Perform, not included on 90-man roster)

Safeties (7)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Kerby Joseph

Tracy Walker

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Brady Breeze

Brandon Joseph

Scott Nelson

Special Teams (4)