2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster tracker: Latest cuts, moves, and news

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster tracker
The Detroit Lions played their final preseason game on Friday night, and they now have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to trim their roster down from the 88 active players they had entering last night's game to the 53 they will have entering the regular season. Well, the Lions are not waiting until Tuesday to make their moves, so we figured we would release our annual tracker to keep track of all of their cuts, moves, and roster news. Make sure to bookmark this page and refresh often to keep track of the Detroit Lions roster.
Players Cut (3)
- DT Christian Covington (via Tom Pelissero) (Article)
- TE Daniel Helm (via Aaron Wilson)
- C Alex Mollette (via Dave Birkett)
Current Roster (85)
*32 more cuts/moves needed to get to 53
Quarterbacks (4)
- Jared Goff
- Teddy Bridgewater
- Nate Sudfeld
- Adrian Martinez
- Hendon Hooker (Active/Non-Football Injury, not included on 90-man roster)
Running Backs (7)
- David Montgomery
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Craig Reynolds
- Jason Cabinda (FB)
- Jermar Jefferson
- Devine Ozigbo
- Benny Snell
Wide Receivers (12)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Josh Reynolds
- Kalif Raymond
- Marvin Jones
- Jameson Williams
- Dylan Drummond
- Antoine Green
- Chase Cota
- Maurice Alexander
- Trinity Benson
- Avery Davis
- Jason Moore
Tight Ends (4)
- Brock Wright
- Sam LaPorta
- James Mitchell
- Darrell Daniels
Offensive Linemen (17)
- Taylor Decker
- Jonah Jackson
- Frank Ragnow
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Penei Sewell
- Graham Glasgow
- Colby Sorsdal
- Matt Nelson
- Kayode Awosika
- Germain Ifedi
- Bobby Hart
- Obinna Eze
- Darrin Paulo
- Brad Cecil
- Max Pircher
- Ryan Swoboda
- Conor Galvin
Defensive Linemen (7)
- Alim McNeill
- Isaiah Buggs
- Levi Onwuzurike
- Benito Jones
- Brodric Martin
- Chris Smith
- Cory Durden
EDGE Rushers (7)
- Aidan Hutchinson
- Charles Harris
- John Cominsky
- Josh Paschal
- James Houston
- Romeo Okwara
- Julian Okwara
Linebackers (7)
- Alex Anzalone
- Jack Campbell
- Malcolm Rodriguez
- Derrick Barnes
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- Anthony Pittman
- Trevor Nowaske
Cornerbacks (9)
- Cameron Sutton
- Jerry Jacobs
- Brian Branch
- Will Harris
- Starling Thomas
- Chase Lucas
- Steven Gilmore
- Khalil Dorsey
- Colby Richardson
- Emmanuel Moseley (Active/Physically Unable to Perform, not included on 90-man roster)
Safeties (7)
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson
- Kerby Joseph
- Tracy Walker
- Ifeatu Melifonwu
- Brady Breeze
- Brandon Joseph
- Scott Nelson
Special Teams (4)
- Jack Fox (P)
- Scott Daly (LS)
- Riley Patterson (K)
- Parker Romo (K)
Brian Branch is a Safety. Not a CB