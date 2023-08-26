Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster tracker: Latest cuts, moves, and news

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster tracker shows that 3 players have reporteldy been cut. 32 to go!

The Detroit Lions played their final preseason game on Friday night, and they now have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to trim their roster down from the 88 active players they had entering last night's game to the 53 they will have entering the regular season. Well, the Lions are not waiting until Tuesday to make their moves, so we figured we would release our annual tracker to keep track of all of their cuts, moves, and roster news. Make sure to bookmark this page and refresh often to keep track of the Detroit Lions roster.

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster trackerPlayers Cut (3)Current Roster (85)Quarterbacks (4)Running Backs (7)Wide Receivers (12)Tight Ends (4)Offensive Linemen (17)Defensive Linemen (7)EDGE Rushers (7)Linebackers (7)Cornerbacks (9)Safeties (7)Special Teams (4)
Players Cut (3)

Current Roster (85)

*32 more cuts/moves needed to get to 53

Quarterbacks (4)

  • Jared Goff
  • Teddy Bridgewater
  • Nate Sudfeld
  • Adrian Martinez
  • Hendon Hooker (Active/Non-Football Injury, not included on 90-man roster)

Running Backs (7)

  • David Montgomery
  • Jahmyr Gibbs
  • Craig Reynolds
  • Jason Cabinda (FB)
  • Jermar Jefferson
  • Devine Ozigbo
  • Benny Snell

Wide Receivers (12)

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • Josh Reynolds
  • Kalif Raymond
  • Marvin Jones
  • Jameson Williams
  • Dylan Drummond
  • Antoine Green
  • Chase Cota
  • Maurice Alexander
  • Trinity Benson
  • Avery Davis
  • Jason Moore

Tight Ends (4)

  • Brock Wright
  • Sam LaPorta
  • James Mitchell
  • Darrell Daniels

Offensive Linemen (17)

  • Taylor Decker
  • Jonah Jackson
  • Frank Ragnow
  • Halapoulivaati Vaitai
  • Penei Sewell
  • Graham Glasgow
  • Colby Sorsdal
  • Matt Nelson
  • Kayode Awosika
  • Germain Ifedi
  • Bobby Hart
  • Obinna Eze
  • Darrin Paulo
  • Brad Cecil
  • Max Pircher
  • Ryan Swoboda
  • Conor Galvin
Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Defensive Linemen (7)

  • Alim McNeill
  • Isaiah Buggs
  • Levi Onwuzurike
  • Benito Jones
  • Brodric Martin
  • Chris Smith
  • Cory Durden

EDGE Rushers (7)

  • Aidan Hutchinson
  • Charles Harris
  • John Cominsky
  • Josh Paschal
  • James Houston
  • Romeo Okwara
  • Julian Okwara

Linebackers (7)

  • Alex Anzalone
  • Jack Campbell
  • Malcolm Rodriguez
  • Derrick Barnes
  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin
  • Anthony Pittman
  • Trevor Nowaske

Cornerbacks (9)

  • Cameron Sutton
  • Jerry Jacobs
  • Brian Branch
  • Will Harris
  • Starling Thomas
  • Chase Lucas
  • Steven Gilmore
  • Khalil Dorsey
  • Colby Richardson
  • Emmanuel Moseley (Active/Physically Unable to Perform, not included on 90-man roster)

Safeties (7)

  • C.J. Gardner-Johnson
  • Kerby Joseph
  • Tracy Walker
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu
  • Brady Breeze
  • Brandon Joseph
  • Scott Nelson

Special Teams (4)

  • Jack Fox (P)
  • Scott Daly (LS)
  • Riley Patterson (K)
  • Parker Romo (K)

