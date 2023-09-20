Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Roster Moves: Lions announce 7 moves in advance of matchup vs. Falcons

Detroit Lions Roster Moves: The Lions were busy making moves this afternoon.

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks when they host the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. If you have been following along, the Lions have been dealing with a plethora of injuries, which means they would be making a plethora of transactions to solidify their roster. Just moments ago, the Lions announced seven roster moves.

Detroit Lions announce 7 roster moves

The Lions announced the following roster moves in advance of their Week 3 matchup vs. the Atlanta Falcons:

  • Signed RB Zonovan Knight to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad
  • Signed OL Kayode Awosika to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad
  • Released DL Chris Smith from the Practice Squad.
  • Signed LB Mitchell Agude, CB Darius Phillips, RB Devine Ozigbo & OL Dan Skipper to the Practice Squad.
TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Bouncing Back from Tough Loss: The Detroit Lions are gearing up to face the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field, aiming to rebound from a challenging overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
  2. Injury Challenges Lead to Roster Adjustments: The Lions have grappled with a significant number of injuries, necessitating multiple roster transactions to address the evolving needs of the team.
  3. Seven Roster Moves Announced: In response to the injury challenges and in preparation for the upcoming game against the Falcons, the Detroit Lions have unveiled seven roster moves.

Bottom Line: Roster Shuffling

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their showdown with the Atlanta Falcons after a heart-wrenching overtime defeat, their proactive roster adjustments reveal a gritty resolve to tackle the obstacles thrown their way by injuries. With the Falcons clash looming large, Lions faithful can expect a rejuvenated and unwavering team, fully primed to confront and conquer the hurdles ahead.

