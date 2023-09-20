Detroit Lions Roster Moves: Lions announce 7 moves in advance of matchup vs. Falcons

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks when they host the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. If you have been following along, the Lions have been dealing with a plethora of injuries, which means they would be making a plethora of transactions to solidify their roster. Just moments ago, the Lions announced seven roster moves.

Detroit Lions announce 7 roster moves

The Lions announced the following roster moves in advance of their Week 3 matchup vs. the Atlanta Falcons:

Signed RB Zonovan Knight to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad

to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad Signed OL Kayode Awosika to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad

to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad Released DL Chris Smith from the Practice Squad.

from the Practice Squad. Signed LB Mitchell Agude, CB Darius Phillips, RB Devine Ozigbo & OL Dan Skipper to the Practice Squad.

Bottom Line: Roster Shuffling

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their showdown with the Atlanta Falcons after a heart-wrenching overtime defeat, their proactive roster adjustments reveal a gritty resolve to tackle the obstacles thrown their way by injuries. With the Falcons clash looming large, Lions faithful can expect a rejuvenated and unwavering team, fully primed to confront and conquer the hurdles ahead.