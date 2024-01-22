Detroit Lions draw controversial referee for NFC Championship Game matchup vs. 49ers

In the world of professional football, the role of referees cannot be overstated, particularly in crucial playoff matches. For the Detroit Lions, their upcoming NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers has an added layer of intrigue with the announcement of Clete Blakeman as the head referee. This is according to Football Zebras.

Who is Clete Blakeman?

Blakeman, a familiar face from the Lions' controversial 2019 loss to the Green Bay Packers, brings a history that raises eyebrows among players and fans alike. In that game, his crew's late calls on illegal hands-to-the-face penalties significantly impacted the outcome, favoring the Packers in a narrow victory.

The selection of Blakeman's crew for this pivotal NFC Championship Game is noteworthy. They rank 12th out of 17 in the number of flags thrown, with a total of 175 flags in 16 games, averaging 10.9 flags per game.

The Bottom Line: A Game of Skill and Strategy Beyond the Field

The Detroit Lions' journey to the NFC Championship Game is a testament to their skill, resilience, and strategy. The revelation of Clete Blakeman as the referee adds an external factor that they must now consider. While Blakeman's past with the Lions might stir controversy, the team's focus should remain on playing their best football, adapting to in-game situations, and overcoming any challenges, refereeing included. This game is more than just a battle between two teams; it's a testament to the Lions' ability to navigate all aspects of the game, including those beyond the field.