Detroit Lions S C.J. Gardner Johnson got punched in face vs. Chiefs [Video]

C.J. Gardner Johnson got punched in face during the Detroit Lions Thursday Night Football win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Detroit Lions S C.J. Gardner Johnson got punched in face vs. Chiefs

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions went into Arrowhead Stadium and they disposed of the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 21-20. Though we have analyzed everything about that game at this point, there is one thing that recently surfaced that we missed. As you will see in the video below, Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was punched during the game.

What Happened to C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Why it Matters
TL;DR (too long didn't read)
C.J. Gardner-Johnson calls out Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid

What Happened to C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Take a look as Gardner-Johnson is punched in the face by Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco.

Why it Matters

Of course, not one official saw Pacheco punch Gardner-Johnson, so a penalty was not called. Gardner-Johnson is known for his smack talk, and one would have to believe that he had something to say to Pacheco before the punch was thrown.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Lions Triumph in Close Game: The Detroit Lions secured a narrow victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a final score of 21-20, highlighting their competitive spirit.
  2. Incident Involving C.J. Gardner-Johnson: During the game, an incident occurred where Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was punched in the face by Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, but the officials did not see the altercation.
  3. Unpenalized Incident Raises Questions: The lack of a penalty for the punch raises questions about the context of the altercation, with speculation that Gardner-Johnson's reputation for trash-talking may have contributed to the incident.

