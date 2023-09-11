Detroit Lions S C.J. Gardner Johnson got punched in face vs. Chiefs [Video]

Detroit Lions S C.J. Gardner Johnson got punched in face vs. Chiefs

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions went into Arrowhead Stadium and they disposed of the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 21-20. Though we have analyzed everything about that game at this point, there is one thing that recently surfaced that we missed. As you will see in the video below, Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was punched during the game.

What Happened to C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Take a look as Gardner-Johnson is punched in the face by Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco.

Why it Matters

Of course, not one official saw Pacheco punch Gardner-Johnson, so a penalty was not called. Gardner-Johnson is known for his smack talk, and one would have to believe that he had something to say to Pacheco before the punch was thrown.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)