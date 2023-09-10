Chiefs fans brawl following 21-20 loss to Detroit Lions [Video]

Chiefs fans brawl following loss to Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions stunned the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, with a 21-20 victory at Arrowhead Stadium, on Thursday Night Football. This result set the stage for some post-game chaos. Chiefs fans, disappointed by their team's performance, engaged in a brawl with security guards. As you will see, in a moment, this establishment may want to hire some bigger security guards!

What Happened?

While the exact location of this brawl remains unclear, it appears to have occurred outside a venue filled with Chiefs fans. From the footage, it's evident that the security personnel were significantly outnumbered and ill-prepared for the altercation. The video captures a Chiefs fan throwing punches at a security guard who is already on the ground. Another security guard intervenes, grabbing the fan from behind and pulling him away from his colleague.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions pulled off a stunning 21-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Disappointed by their team's performance, some Chiefs fans engaged in a post-game brawl with security guards. The incident sheds light on fan behavior and security protocols at sporting events, raising questions about the readiness of security personnel and the need for improved measures to ensure safety and orderliness.

Bottom Line – A Night to Forget for Chiefs Fans

Kansas City Chiefs fans probably went into Thursday night ready to watch a Super Bowl Ring Ceremony followed by a big win over the Detroit Lions, who did not make the NFL Playoffs in 2022. Well, the Lions had another plan and they executed it on their way to a HUGE opening night win over the defending Super Bowl Champs. Obviously, as you can see by the video above, Chiefs fans did not handle the loss very well!