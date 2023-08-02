Detroit Lions S Ifeatu Melifonwu suffers knee injury

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu is not practicing with the team on Wednesday because of a knee injury. Melifonwu, hampered by injuries, has managed to participate in only 17 games across his initial two NFL seasons. He's determined to alter this narrative moving forward.

Ifeatu Melifonwu Says Injuries are Frustrating

Following a minicamp practice in June, Melifonwu spoke to the media and explained how dealing with injuries has been ‘frustrating' to him.

“I mean, it’s a little frustrating,” Melifonwu said after Wednesday’s minicamp. “No one wants to be injured. And get the position change. But ultimately, I got to look at it — bigger picture. It’s what’s best for the team. And obviously, the injuries could be worse. It could be, god forbid, a season-ending injury or something like that. They’ve all been injuries that I’ve been able to bounce back and still play that season. It could be a lot worse, so I thank god for that.”

A thigh injury sidelined him in 2021, while distinct hamstring and ankle issues impeded his progress last season. Nevertheless, he remains optimistic that his third season will bring better fortunes.

“I’m way more comfortable than last year. Last year, everything was new. It was just — I had never played safety before, so it was just a big transition,” he said. “The rotations and fitting in the gaps. I feel like, now, I’m thinking less because I have it down. I’m more comfortable this year.

“I knew it was going to come eventually. Like, in my career. I didn’t know it was going to be Year 2. But I knew it was going to come eventually. It was something that I had to think about. And, ultimately, just trust the coaches that are putting me in the best position to be successful.”

