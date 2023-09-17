Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions S Kerby Joseph suffers injury vs. Seahawks

Kerby Joseph suffers injury: Find out what happened to Joseph during the very first drive of today's game against the Seahawks.

Detroit Lions S Kerby Joseph suffers injury vs. Seahawks

Well, this is not what we wanted to report on the Detroit Lions today. In the very first series against their Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, starting safety Kerby Joseph suffered an injury and was forced to head to the Lions locker room.

What Happened to Kerby Joseph?
Why it Matters

UPDATE: Joseph has returned to the field for the Lions!

What Happened to Kerby Joseph?

Following a catch by Seahawks WR DK Metcalf, Joseph was forced to come off the field with a trainer. A cart was eventually taken to the locker room on a cart.

Kerby Joseph suffers injury

The Lions have now reported that Joseph is questionable to return to today's game with a hip injury.

Why it Matters

If Joseph is unable to return to today's game, it would be a huge blow for the Lions' defense. Joseph emerged as a key piece of the Lion's defense as a rookie in 2022, and the hope was that he would take another step forward in 2023. Joseph has been replaced in the lineup by Tracy Walker.

