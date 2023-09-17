Detroit Lions S Kerby Joseph suffers injury vs. Seahawks

Well, this is not what we wanted to report on the Detroit Lions today. In the very first series against their Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, starting safety Kerby Joseph suffered an injury and was forced to head to the Lions locker room.

UPDATE: Joseph has returned to the field for the Lions!

What Happened to Kerby Joseph?

Following a catch by Seahawks WR DK Metcalf, Joseph was forced to come off the field with a trainer. A cart was eventually taken to the locker room on a cart.

The Lions have now reported that Joseph is questionable to return to today's game with a hip injury.

Why it Matters

If Joseph is unable to return to today's game, it would be a huge blow for the Lions' defense. Joseph emerged as a key piece of the Lion's defense as a rookie in 2022, and the hope was that he would take another step forward in 2023. Joseph has been replaced in the lineup by Tracy Walker.