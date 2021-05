Sharing is caring!

After addressing the offensive and defensive lines with their first two picks of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions decided to double up at DT as they selected DT Alim McNeil out of North Carolina State with the No. 72 overall pick.

The #Lions select DT Alim McNeil, sources tell @TheAthletic — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 1, 2021

Here is what Dane Brugler of The Athletic has to say about McNeil.

Nation, do you like this pick for the Lions?