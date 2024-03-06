Search

WATCH: Steve Yzerman Taunts Tie Domi After Epic NHL Fight With Bob Probert

MUST WATCH! Take a look as Steve Yzerman taunts Tie Domi after Domi gets his butt whooped by Bob Probert!

Jerry Jacobs Takes to Social Media to Say Goodbye to Detroit

Jerry Jacobs just took to social media to post a message for Detroit.

Report: Detroit Lions express interest in L'Jarius Sneed

The Detroit Lions have reportedly expressed interested in what is one of the most-coveted defenders this offseason.
W.G. Brady

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Should Consider These 3 'High End' Cornerbacks

As the Detroit Lions gear up for the upcoming NFL season with ambitions of contending for a Super Bowl, it’s clear that bolstering their secondary with a top-end cornerback is paramount. With the market buzzing and the Lions reportedly in the hunt for a “High End” cornerback, here are three stellar options that should be on their radar:

Detroit Lions Should Consider These 3 ‘High End’ Cornerbacks

Here is a trio of “High End” cornerbacks the Lions should consider adding for the 2024 season.

1) Trade for L’Jarius Sneed, Chiefs

At 27, L’Jarius Sneed has emerged as one of the premier defensive backs in the league. His 2023 performance was nothing short of impressive, featuring two interceptions, 14 passes defended across 16 regular-season games. Notably, Sneed’s coverage skills were exceptional as he did not allow a single passing TD until the playoffs. Acquiring Sneed, however, could be costly both in terms of draft capital and cap space, which is something Lions GM Brad Holmes will have to consider.

2) Trade for Marshon Lattimore, Saints

Marshon Lattimore, also 27, brings a wealth of experience and accolades, including four Pro Bowl selections. His 2023 stats over 10 regular-season games include one interception, eight passes defended, and 48 total tackles. His addition to the Lions would not only bolster their secondary but also integrate seamlessly with the defensive strategies of defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, given Lattimore’s familiarity with Glenn’s coaching from his time as the Saints defensive backs coach.

3) Sign Stephon Gilmore, Cowboys

At 33, Stephon Gilmore remains a formidable force in the cornerback market. His accolades include a Defensive Player of the Year award, two All-Pros, and five Pro Bowls. Gilmore’s 2023 campaign was solid, tallying two interceptions, one forced fumble, 13 passes defended, and 68 total tackles in 17 games. Though a bit long in the tooth, Gilmore has demonstrated he can still serve as a No. 1 corner with a championship pedigree. You can bet Gilmore’s brother Steven, who currently plays for the Detroit Lions, will be a lead recruiter if Brad Holmes needs him to be.

Brad Holmes makes himself very clear

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Strategic Acquisition Options: The Detroit Lions have a clear opportunity to strengthen their secondary with three high-end cornerback options: trading for L’Jarius Sneed or Marshon Lattimore, or signing Stephon Gilmore. Each player offers a unique blend of skills and experience critical for defensive success.
  2. Balancing Cost and Value: Acquiring a top-tier cornerback like Sneed or Lattimore may demand significant draft capital and cap space investment, while signing a seasoned player like Gilmore could offer veteran leadership and immediate impact without the long-term commitment.
  3. Enhancing Team Dynamics: Beyond their on-field capabilities, these cornerbacks could enrich the Lions’ locker room culture. Gilmore’s potential reunion with his brother, and Lattimore’s familiarity with the Lions’ coaching strategies, add layers of strategic and personal synergy to the team.

Bottom Line

As the Detroit Lions look to solidify their defense in pursuit of championship glory, these three cornerbacks represent high-end options that could significantly enhance their secondary. Whether through a trade for L’Jarius Sneed or Marshon Lattimore, or by signing veteran Stephon Gilmore, the Lions have a golden opportunity to address their most pressing need with quality and experience. Each option brings a unique set of skills and achievements, setting the stage for a potentially transformative off-season for Detroit’s defense.

WATCH: Steve Yzerman Taunts Tie Domi After Epic NHL Fight With Bob Probert

MUST WATCH! Take a look as Steve Yzerman taunts Tie Domi after Domi gets his butt whooped by Bob Probert!
Jerry Jacobs Takes to Social Media to Say Goodbye to Detroit

Jerry Jacobs just took to social media to post a message for Detroit.
Report: Detroit Lions express interest in L'Jarius Sneed

The Detroit Lions have reportedly expressed interested in what is one of the most-coveted defenders this offseason.
Detroit Lions to move on from CB Jerry Jacobs

The Detroit Lions have made a decision on CB Jerry Jacobs.

Report: Detroit Lions and Amon-Ra St. Brown are working on a contract extension

Dave Birkett has revealed the latest on Amon-Ra St. Brown's contract status with the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions Free Agency: What it would cost to sign DT Christian Wilkins

The Detroit Lions Free Agency period is nearly upon us. Here is what it would cost to sign DT Christian Wilkins.
Rumor: C.J. Gardner-Johnson could return to Philadelphia Eagles

A pair of teams could have their eye on poaching C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Detroit Lions.
Rumor Suggests Detroit Lions Mostly Ignored Offensive Lineman at NFL Scouting Combine

An interesting rumor has emerged in regards to the Detroit Lions and a crucial position they mostly ignored at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
Confirmed: Detroit Lions wanted to select Devon Witherspoon in 2024 NFL Draft

NFL Insider confirms who the Detroit Lions were targeting with the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
WATCH: Steve Yzerman Taunts Tie Domi After Epic NHL Fight With Bob Probert

MUST WATCH! Take a look as Steve Yzerman taunts Tie Domi after Domi gets his butt whooped by Bob Probert!
Jerry Jacobs Takes to Social Media to Say Goodbye to Detroit

Jerry Jacobs just took to social media to post a message for Detroit.
Report: Detroit Lions express interest in L'Jarius Sneed

The Detroit Lions have reportedly expressed interested in what is one of the most-coveted defenders this offseason.
