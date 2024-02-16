Detroit Lions Projected to Poach Stephon Gilmore from Cowboys

If you followed the Detroit Lions throughout the 2023 season, you've likely noticed a glaring gap in their roster — the absence of top-end talent at the cornerback position. As the offseason unfolds, it's crystal clear that the Lions are in dire need of securing a No. 1 cornerback to enhance their defense, with options open in both free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Case for Gilmore

In a notable development, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has projected an intriguing move for the Lions: poaching cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Dallas Cowboys.

Benjamin's analysis suggests that Gilmore, who has returned to Pro Bowl form in 2023, might find a new home in Detroit due to the Cowboys' depth at the position with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, alongside their strategic financial planning.

“The longtime cover man returned to Pro Bowl form in 2023, but with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland in tow, Dallas may prefer allocating top dollar to other spots. Detroit, meanwhile, has cash to spend and a sore need at the spot,” Benjamin explained.

Gilmore's Impactful Stats

Gilmore's potential addition to the Lions would be nothing short of transformative. With an impressive tally of 68 total tackles, a forced fumble, two interceptions, and 13 defended passes during the 2023 season, his credentials speak volumes of his capacity to elevate Detroit's defensive game. His proven track record as a No. 1 cornerback and continued stellar performance underscores the significant impact he could have on the Lions' defense.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Stephon Gilmore‘s return to Pro Bowl form makes him a coveted asset for the Detroit Lions. Gilmore's 2023 season stats highlight his capabilities as a top-tier cornerback. The Lions‘ need for a No. 1 cornerback and available financial resources position them as strong contenders to acquire Gilmore.

The Bottom Line

Securing a player of Gilmore‘s caliber would markedly improve the Lions‘ defensive lineup, offering them not just an experienced and skilled player, but a leader on the field who could integrate seamlessly into Detroit's defensive strategy. As the offseason progresses, this potential move is certainly one to watch, holding the promise to significantly bolster the Lions' defense and change the team's fortunes in the upcoming season.