Detroit Lions sign C.J. Moore to multi-year deal

The Detroit Lions, according to Ian Rapoport, have reportedly secured one of their most reliable special teams players, C.J. Moore, with a two-year, $4.5 million contract that includes $3 million fully guaranteed and $1.25 million in incentives. Moore has been a crucial part of the Lions' special teams unit since joining the team as an undrafted free agent back in 2019. He finished last season with seven special teams tackles and was fifth in snaps despite playing in only 11 games.

Key Points

Lions re-sign safety C.J. Moore to a two-year, $4.5 million contract

Deal includes $3 million fully guaranteed and $1.25 million in incentives

Moore has been a key special teams player for the Lions since joining the team in 2019

Finished last season with seven special teams tackles

Big Picture: Detroit Lions keep C.J. Moore around

The Lions have made an effort to keep their special teams unit intact by re-signing key player Moore to a multi-year deal. The Lions had one of the top special teams' units in the NFL last season, and Moore's return will help ensure that they maintain that level of play. With two more core special teams players from last season among their remaining free agents, the Lions are making moves to build a strong and reliable special teams unit for the upcoming season.

Moore By the Numbers

Stats provided:

C.J. Moore finished fourth on the Lions in special teams tackles last season with seven

Moore was fifth on the Lions in special teams snaps despite playing in only 11 games

These stats demonstrate C.J. Moore's value to the Detroit Lions as a special teams' player. Despite playing in only 11 games last season, he still managed to finish fourth on the team in special teams tackles and fifth in snaps. This highlights his ability to make an impact on special teams and underscores the importance of the Lions' decision to re-sign him to a multi-year deal.

Bottom Line – Lions secure C.J. Moore for multi-year deal

The Lions' decision to re-sign C.J. Moore to a multi-year deal is a smart move that will help them maintain the strong special teams unit they had last season. Moore has consistently been a standout performer on special teams since joining the team in 2019, and his return ensures that the Lions will continue to focus on having one of the best special teams units in the NFL.