Detroit Lions sign DT Chris Smith

According to a report from Notre Dame Football, DT Chris Smith is signing with the Detroit Lions. Smith, who only played one season at Notre Dame, had 17 tackles in 13 games during the 2022 season. Prior to going to Notre Dame, he played at Harvard. Smith is from Detroit, and he played his high school ball at Cranbrook Kingswood.

About Chris Smith

Finding an actual scouting report on Smith is darn near impossible, so here is some of his bio from Notre Dame.

Played in 13 games making five starts in his lone season at Notre Dame. Played on the interior defensive line, recording 17 total stops with 10 solo. Added a half tackle for a one-yard loss in the run game. Was a key contributor on the defensive goal line unit. Also forced a fumble.

OHIO STATE (9/3): Made his Irish debut in the season-opener, finishing with three tackles.

Made his Irish debut in the season-opener, finishing with three tackles. CALIFORNIA (9/17): Added an unassisted tackle

Added an unassisted tackle NORTH CAROLINA (9/24): Finished with a solo tackle

Finished with a solo tackle BYU (10/8): Earned his first start at Notre Dame. Finished with two tackles, one solo and an assist

Earned his first start at Notre Dame. Finished with two tackles, one solo and an assist STANFORD (10/15): Started his second game of the season, finishing with a season-high four tackles. Went for three solo and added an assist. Finished with a half tackle for a loss of one yard. Forced his first fumble of the season.

Started his second game of the season, finishing with a season-high four tackles. Went for three solo and added an assist. Finished with a half tackle for a loss of one yard. Forced his first fumble of the season. UNLV (10/22): Finished with a solo tackle in the win over the Rebels

Finished with a solo tackle in the win over the Rebels SYRACUSE (10/29): Recorded a pair of tackles, one solo in the win over the Orange.

Recorded a pair of tackles, one solo in the win over the Orange. BOSTON COLLEGE (11/19): Added two solo tackles in a snowy rivalry game victory

Added two solo tackles in a snowy rivalry game victory South Carolina – TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (12/30): Finished with an assisted tackle in the Irish’s 20th bowl game victory in program history.

Personal

Four-year letterwinner and starter at Cranbrook Kingswood … Senior captain … Two-time defensive player of the year … Named football MVP as a senior … Four-time All-Catholic Football, two-time all-state football team selection … Three-year letterwinner and starter, senior captain for basketball …Dean’s List member for four years … Member of the African American Awareness club …Performed community service at Focus Hope and Spirit of Detroit … Cousin, Jon, played football at Kent State.

Chris Smith Highlights from his time at Harvard

Here are some highlights of Smith from his time at Harvard in 2021.