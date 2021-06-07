Detroit Lions sign free agent LB Reggie Gilbert

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes has made another free agent addition to his team.

Linebacker Reggie Gilbert is officially on his way to the Motor City:

#Lions have signed free agent LB Reggie Gilbert. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 7, 2021

After playing collegiately at Arizona, Gilbert was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free-agent in 2016. He has also played for the Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 29 career games, Gilbert has amassed 62 total tackles (42 solo) and 4.5 sacks.