Detroit Lions sign OL Bobby Hart

The Detroit Lions are not standing idle this off-season. On Monday, the team announced the signing of seasoned offensive lineman Bobby Hart, a move aimed at adding depth to the offensive line. Hart, a seventh-round pick by the New York Giants in the 2015 NFL draft, boasts a wealth of experience across four organizations: New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, and Buffalo Bills.

Lions sign OL Bobby Hart

With 98 games under his belt, 67 of which he started, Hart has proven his versatility by performing at right tackle, guard, and left tackle. He most recently played for the Bills during the 2022 season, where he played in 15 games (zero starts)

Coach Dan Campbell recently voiced his desire for players to “separate themselves” and claim a position, a challenge that Hart could potentially answer.

“You want somebody to separate themselves, that’s what we’re looking for is that next wave,” coach Dan Campbell said of the team's offensive line depth. “There’s a group of guys that, ‘Let’s go, somebody go take a job here.’ Somebody separate themselves from the other group and so there’s a lot of jockeying. I think they’re competing back there. And we’ve seen some good things out of all of them. […] but you’re wanting to see somebody separate themselves, so no, not yet.”

Key Points

The Lions have signed veteran offensive lineman Bobby Hart to add depth to their roster.

Coach Dan Campbell expressed a need for reserve offensive linemen to separate themselves during training camp.

Hart's extensive experience and versatility could potentially fill this void.

Bottom Line – Always Building

Brad Holmes continues to make moves to solidify the Lions' roster and ramp up competition within the team. Hart's signing sends a clear message – the Lions are not just looking for placeholders, but for players who can define their role and make a difference. It'll be interesting to see how Hart's experience and versatility will enhance the Lions' offensive line and the team's performance overall. Here's to hoping that Hart will be at the heart of some remarkable plays for the Lions this season, or at the very least, come into camp and push the rest of the guys vying for a spot on the 53-man roster.