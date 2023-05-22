Merch
Detroit Lions sign OL Max Pircher

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have made an exciting addition to their roster by signing offensive lineman Max Pircher. This move comes as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway program for the upcoming 2023 season. Pircher, originally from Italy, brings a unique skill set and international experience to the team.

Key Points

  • The Lions have signed offensive lineman Max Pircher through the NFL's International Player Pathway program.
  • Pircher, originally from Italy, previously played for the Los Angeles Rams after being allocated to the team in 2021.
  • He started his football career with the Swarco Raiders in Austria before representing the Italian National Team and playing for the Hildesheim Invaders in Germany.
  • The NFL's International Player Pathway program aims to increase the number of international players in the league and provide them with opportunities to showcase their skills.
  • A total of 36 international players have joined NFL teams through the program, with 13 currently on NFL rosters.

Who is Detroit Lions sign OL Max Pircher?

In recent years, Pircher has been playing for the Los Angeles Rams after being allocated to the franchise through the International Player Pathway program in 2021. However, his football journey began in Austria, where he showcased his talent as a member of the Swarco Raiders. In 2019, Pircher had the opportunity to represent the Italian National Team (Blue Team) before continuing his career with the Hildesheim Invaders in Germany.

NFL International Player Pathway Program

The NFL International Player Pathway program, established in 2017, aims to provide exceptional athletes from around the world with a chance to earn a spot on an NFL roster. Its primary goal is to expand the presence of international players in the league and promote the growth of American football globally. Since its inception, a total of 36 international players have signed with NFL teams, either through allocation, drafting, or free agency. Currently, there are 13 athletes from the program on NFL rosters, with four of them occupying spots on their respective team's active roster.

