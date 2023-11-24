Detroit Lions studs and duds from Thanksgiving Day loss against Packers

Do you agree with our list of Detroit Lions studs and duds from yesterday's home setback against the Packers?

The Detroit Lions were unable to make it a 4th straight victory on Thursday, falling to their division rival Green Bay Packers at Ford Field and dropping them to 8-3 so far in 2023. Let's review the noteworthy performances from the Lions alongside the underwhelming moments that stood out during the afternoon.

Stud No. 1: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown's impressive season for the Lions persisted as he recorded nine catches, amassing a total of 95 yards in yesterday's game. He now stands merely seven yards short of reaching the 1,000-yard mark in 2023. Achieving this milestone will mark his second consecutive year surpassing that mark once he accumulates the remaining seven yards.

Stud No. 2: RB David Montgomery

Following his heroic performance in Sunday's thrilling comeback victory against the Chicago Bears, Montgomery showcased his remarkable skills in his debut year with the Lions, having transitioned from the mentioned divisional rival. His pivotal touchdown in the early third quarter revitalized the Lions, igniting hopes for yet another comeback win, though Detroit's valiant efforts ultimately fell just short.

Dud No. 1: Head coach Dan Campbell

The Lions were done in partly due to the unsuccessful fake punt attempt late in the 3rd quarter, something that head coach Dan Campbell would ultimately take responsibility for.

“Yeah, look, that's a bad call on me,” Campbell said. “That's a bad call. I shouldn't have done that to those guys. That's a bad call.”

Dud No. 2: Detroit's offensive line

Winning becomes a challenge when your offensive line permits the opposition to tally 12 quarterback hits, along with a couple of tackles for loss and three sacks. Unfortunately, quarterback Jared Goff bore the brunt of this during the game. The absence of Jonah Jackson was palpable for the Lions and certainly didn't aid their situation.

Dud No. 3: Jack Harlow's Halftime Performance

Seriously, what was going on here? Harlow's lip-synced performance drew widespread criticism on social media from the moment it began. Additionally, the stark contrast between the stage setups at this Detroit event and country star Dolly Parton's spectacular show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington became a target for widespread mockery on social platforms

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions couldn't sustain their winning momentum, falling to the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in yesterday's game. Amon-Ra St. Brown and David Montgomery delivered standout performances, while head coach Dan Campbell and the team's offensive line struggled. Meanwhile, rapper Jack Harlow's halftime show received heavy criticism on social media.

Bottom Line: Time to start a new winning streak

Next Sunday will present a perfect opportunity for the Lions to correct the mistakes that they made yesterday afternoon when they travel down south to take on the New Orleans Saints.

The break will be instrumental in aiding the Lions' recovery, allowing them to recuperate and return to full physical strength.