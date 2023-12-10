Detroit Lions Studs and Duds in horrific effort in Chicago

Detroit Lions Studs and Duds in NFC North loss vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions played one quarter on Sunday, the second quarter. They forgot that football is a four-quarter game. They were awful and took this one for granted. From the coaching to the execution, it was just all bad. So we dug for some shinning effort (there weren't many) and put blame appropriately where it needed to be placed in this Studs and Duds breakdown.

Studs in the loss vs. the Bears

Jahmyr Gibbs – 11 carries, 66 yards, 1 TD | 3 receptions, 16 yards

Jahmyr Gibbs was exactly the spark plug that he was drafted to be in the second quarter. He started in the first quarter with a nice 36-yard dash, but then continued in the second quarter picking up first down after first down to get the Lions on the board. He's an electric player and is

Aidan Hutchinson – 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended, 2 QB hits

The Lions' defense was getting pressure on Justin Fields all day but often was unable to convert those chances. In the second quarter, immediately following the Lions' first score, Aidan Hutchinson put Fields on his back twice in three plays, once for a sack. Hutch's motor has never waved and finally, the results came on the field.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin – 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 Pass defended, 1 QB hit

After Alex Anzalone made a stupid mistake drawing a personal foul, Jalen Reeves-Maybin got into the backfield of the Bears and sacked Justin Fields for his first career sack. Later in the second half, he stalled a Bears drive dropping into coverage and batting a ball down. He's had a great two weeks filling in for Anzalone when needed and it's great he got to tally that first career sack.

Duds in the loss vs. Bears

Jared Goff – 20/35 | 161 yards | 1 TD | 2 INT | 1 FUM

For all the “We're winning with him” people, just stop. He had a stretch of good games, he's since come back to earth, and next year without Ben Johnson is going to be even worse. He threw an interception, which was on fourth down so not horrendous. But, his fumble in the third was inexcusable and he was just a poor quarterback today. He has to be better, but I fear this is the real Jared Goff, not the one we saw for a stretch there.

Aaron Glenn – 28 points allowed | 20 first downs | 194 passing yards | 142 rushing yards

A. FREAKING. LOST. PUPPY. That's Aaron Glenn in a nutshell. He cannot scheme well, doesn't adjust ever, and is being exposed. So much soft zone to start the second half, then on a crucial fourth-and-thirteen, left D.J. Moore on an island with Jerry Jacobs who was toast. The Lions' defense was propped up by an easier beginning of the season schedule and continues to struggle against legit quarterbacks or those that are mobile. It doesn't bode well for the playoffs if it's not cleaned up.

The Bottom line: this has to get cleaned up

This is now three games in a row that could have been and 0-3, yet the Lions are 1-2 because they shot out to a 21-0 lead against the Saints. This isn't the same team that started this season, because teams are realizing our defense is Swiss cheese with no bite. Something has to be done, or I'm affairs the dreams of grandeur the Lions' faithful were so sure of may turn out to a be a nightmare.