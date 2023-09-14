Detroit Lions OT Taylor Decker missing in action from Thursday’s practice

Taylor Decker missing in action from Thursday's practice

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 2-0 on the season when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. Heading into their Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Lions were nearly 100% healthy. But, following the game, which the Lions won 21-20, LT Taylor Decker was seen leaving in a walking boot. According to reports, Decker was missing in action from Thursday's practice, increasing concerns that he may not play on Sunday.

Why it Matters

If Decker is unable to play on Sunday against the Seahawks, it would be an unfortunate blow for the Lions, who have one of the top offensive lines in the NFL when all five players are healthy. With that being said, Decker did play every offensive snap against the Chiefs, so maybe the Lions are just being extra cautious with the veteran.

Which Detroit Lions Players Missed Practice

According to a report from Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, the following three players missed Thursday's practice:

Taylor Decker

Emmanuel Moseley

Khalil Dorsey

Bottom Line: Fingers Crossed

The Detroit Lions are eager to maintain their winning momentum, but the status of key player Taylor Decker looms large. His absence on Sunday against the Seahawks would be a setback for the Lions' formidable offensive line, potentially impacting their performance in the upcoming game. Lions fans will be keeping a close eye on Decker's injury status leading up to the matchup.