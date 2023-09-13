Detroit Lions seeking revenge against Seattle Seahawks in Week 2

Week 2 will see the Detroit Lions seeking revenge against Seattle

The Detroit Lions are continuing preparations for their Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday at Ford Field, which promises to be an absolutely rocking atmosphere on the heels of their Week 1 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday. And Lions players haven't soon forgotten last season's wild 48-45 Seahawks win on their home turf, and they're wanting to avenge that setback.

The Seattle Seahawks prevailed in a wild 2022 Week 4 matchup

Fans in attendance at Ford Field last October 2 were treated to a crazy offensive showing between the Lions and visiting Seahawks, who would eventually prevail by a 48-45 final. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith completed 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns, while Lions quarterback Jared Goff finished 26 of 39 for 378 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

The Lions remember their loss, and want revenge

The Lions players and coaching staff remember the 48-spot Seattle hung on them last year, and they're out for revenge this Sunday.

“We remember,” Goff said Tuesday of last year's loss. “They’ve beaten us two years in a row and yeah, we want to get our shot back.”

“Believe us, we remember that,” he continued. “We remember a lot of things about that game. They also had a pick-six to the house. There’s things that we have motivation for here, and we know what we’re playing for.”

Meanwhile, head coach Dan Campbell is also hoping to avenge last year's loss at home – as well as Seattle being the team that officially knocked Detroit out of playoff contention at the end of the regular season.

“I know not every player on this team has been here, but I have and my coaches have and there is a significant amount of guys who have been here, and these guys have gotten us for two years. They’ve really rubbed our noses in it. They’re also the ones that knocked us out of the playoffs last year, so I think we’re playing for a lot. It’s time for us to do something here,” Campbell said. “Enough is enough.”

Bottom Line: Can the Lions start 2-0?

The Lions did what they needed to do against the Chiefs in a hostile road environment, and they know that their rowdy fans will be making Ford Field as difficult as possible to play in for the visiting Seahawks.

When it's all said and done, with the Lions have exacted revenge on the Seahawks for what transpired last year?