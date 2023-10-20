Detroit Lions tipped play call vs. Buccaneers still gained 20 yards

Detroit Lions tipped play call vs. Buccaneers

If you have been following along for the past couple of days, you are aware of the fact that the University of Michigan football program is under investigation for illegally stealing play calls from future opponents. But, in the NFL, this is not only something that happens on a regular basis, but it is something that is encouraged. In fact, teams actually have advanced scouts who attend games of future opponents to try and pick up certain calls/tendencies, etc.

The Detroit Lions may have tipped a play call vs. the Buccaneers

While speaking to reporters on Sunday, Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker was shocked to find out that it was illegal to steal plays in college football.

“Wait,” Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker said. “That’s a rule?”

Decker added that Lions QB Jared Goff may have tipped a play this last week against the Buccaneers, though the Lions still ended up gaining 20 yards. He said Goff audibled multiple times and Decker heard the defense yell, ‘It’s a screen! It’s a screen!”

“It was a screen, too,” Decker said. “And we got 20 yards.”

“Sure, there are times where they know if we line up in situation in this formation, these are things we do,” Decker said. “And sometimes, we don’t care if they know what we do. It’s just what we do, and we’re going to do it, because they still have to stop it. I’ve played against players where a guy knew every play, and I think that’s a testament to their film study and knowledge of offenses and shifts and formations.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: A Game Within The Game

