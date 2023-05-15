Merch
Detroit Lions to host 2 teams for joint practices during preseason

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has already announced the plans to host the New York Giants for joint practices ahead of their 2023 preseason opener. In an interesting development, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson revealed that his team will also be participating in joint practices with the Lions before their preseason game.

Key Points

  • The Lions will host joint practices with the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Jaguars coach Doug Pederson confirmed the joint practices with the Lions.
  • Dates for the joint practices are yet to be revealed.

Pederson, disclosed that his team would engage in joint practices with the Lions leading up to their preseason game.

“(Preseason) Week 2. We’ll go up there,” Pederson said.

Bottom Line – Uniting for preseason excellence

The Detroit Lions' initiative to host joint practices with teams such as the New York Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars underscores their commitment to preparing for a successful preseason. These collaborative training opportunities create an environment for players and coaches to push their limits, refine their skills, and establish a strong foundation for the regular season. As fans eagerly await the dates for these joint practices, they can anticipate witnessing the Lions' growth and progress, as well as the valuable insights gained from competing against other talented teams.

