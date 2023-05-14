Detroit Lions LB Jack Campbell talks about Dan Campbell’s high expectations

The Detroit Lions surprised many by selecting linebacker Jack Campbell as the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In a recent interview, Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed his confidence in Jack, expecting him to start alongside Alex Anzalone right from the beginning and make an immediate impact. During the Lions' rookie minicamp, Jack was asked about his coach's high expectations for him.

Acknowledging the weight of these expectations, Jack understands that nothing will be handed to him. He enters a room filled with other talented and hungry individuals, and he looks forward to meeting them and learning from their experiences. Jack is focused on preparing himself to the best of his ability, relying on his skills and determination to guide him toward success. His primary goal is to contribute to the team's victories and put the Lions in the best possible position to win games.

“Obviously, it’s high expectations of me,” Campbell told reporters on Saturday. “But, everything’s earned. I’m going to come into a room with a lot of other guys that are super hungry. I look forward to meeting them and learning from them. All I can do is prepare to the best of my ability and let my talents and everything else take me to where I need to be. I’m going to do everything I can to put this team in the best position to win games. Right now, a lot of people have high expectations of me, and that’s all good. I’m just going to stick to who I am, and come out here every single day and give it my all.”

Bottom Line – Rising to the occasion

Campbell's journey as a rookie linebacker for the Lions begins with high expectations from his head coach. However, he understands that nothing will be handed to him and embraces the challenges that lie ahead. Jack's commitment to learning from his teammates and giving his all in every practice and game showcases his dedication and work ethic. As he navigates his way through the NFL, Campbell has the potential to rise to the occasion and make a significant impact for the Lions.