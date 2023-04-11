Detroit Lions to meet with QB C.J. Stroud

According to Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions are scheduled to meet with QB prospect C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State. Stroud is currently in Las Vegas to meet with the Raiders, and he will also meet with the Indianapolis Colts. Stroud is widely considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft. During his time with the Buckeyes, he completed nearly 70% of his passes with 85 touchdowns to go along with just 12 interceptions.

Key Points

The Lions are scheduled to meet with Stroud later this week

Stroud is considered to be one of the top QB prospects in this year's draft class

It is interesting that the Lions are meeting with a QB who will almost certainly be off the board at No. 6

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and C.J. Stroud

It is very interesting that the Lions will meet with Stroud as he will almost certainly be off the board when Detroit is on the clock with the No. 6 pick. The Lions could be considering trading up to land Stroud, or they could just be doing their due diligence just in case Stroud drops into their lap. Another thought is that Lions GM Brad Holmes wants to meet with all of the top QB prospects to get a feel for each of them and where they could be selected.

Bottom Line: Everything is on the table for the Lions

When it comes to the NFL Draft, Holmes has made it clear that he never rules out anything. So far this offseason, the Lions have held meetings with three of the top five projected quarterbacks. Stroud is the latest addition to the list, following Anthony Richardson of Florida, with whom they met at the NFL Combine, and QB Hendon Hooker out of Tennessee, who was recently invited for a visit.