Anthony Richardson’s 74-Yard Throw Goes Viral [Video]

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson has once again turned heads with his athletic ability, this time at Florida's Pro Day. On his final throw of the day, Richardson launched a 74-yard pass that hit wide receiver Justin Shorter in stride. This impressive feat has quickly gone viral and has scouts and fans buzzing about Richardson's potential.

Richardson impressed at Florida's Pro Day with a 74-yard throw to wide receiver Justin Shorter. Richardson, who is expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, is considered the most physically impressive quarterback prospect in recent memory. While he is still raw as a passer, his athleticism and physical tools have scouts and talent evaluators excited about his potential. Check out the throw!

Bottom Line: The Anthony Richardson hype continues to grow

Richardson is expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, alongside other highly-touted quarterbacks such as Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's CJ Stroud. Despite being considered the rawest of the four prospects, Richardson's physical attributes and athleticism have scouts and talent evaluators excited about his potential. Richardson's Pro Day performance, along with his NFL Scouting Combine performance, has put him firmly on the radar of NFL teams. With his impressive combination of size, speed, and arm strength, Richardson has the potential to be a game-changer at the next level. While he is still developing as a passer, his athleticism gives him a high ceiling and plenty of room to grow. It will be interesting to see where he lands in the draft and how his career unfolds in the NFL.