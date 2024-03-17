Detroit Lions Should Sign Kevin Zeitler to Replace Jonah Jackson

The Detroit Lions Should Sign Kevin Zeitler for the 2024 season

With the departure of starting left guard Jonah Jackson to the Los Angeles Rams, the Detroit Lions are in need of a suitable replacement to maintain the strength of their offensive line. While the Lions have made commendable additions in free agency, there’s a glaring gap at the left guard position that needs to be addressed before the 2024 season kicks off.

A Critical Vacancy

Currently, the Lions have Colby Sorsdal and Kayode Awosika as potential options for the left guard spot, but neither seems to be the ideal choice for a starting role. Given this situation, it’s highly likely that Lions GM Brad Holmes will make a move to sign a free-agent guard before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Ideal Candidate: Kevin Zeitler

In my opinion, the Lions should target Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens. Zeitler, who entered the NFL as the No. 27 overall pick in the 2012 draft with the Cincinnati Bengals, has consistently been one of the league’s top offensive linemen. His recognition as a Pro Bowl guard last season was long overdue. According to Pro Football Focus, Zeitler was the NFL’s second-highest-graded pass-blocking guard in 2023, allowing just 21 pressures throughout the year.

The Bottom Line: Strengthening the Offensive Line

Signing Kevin Zeitler would not only provide an immediate upgrade to the Lions’ offensive line but also bring a wealth of experience and stability to the unit. His skill set and performance align perfectly with the Lions’ needs, making him an ideal fit for the team. Furthermore, I anticipate that Brad Holmes will also look to reinforce the interior offensive line through the 2024 NFL Draft, likely targeting a promising prospect within the first three rounds. Securing a proven talent like Zeitler should be a top priority in the Lions’ offseason strategy to ensure better protection for quarterback Jared Goff and enhance the team’s overall offensive capabilities.