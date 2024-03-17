Search

W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions Should Sign Kevin Zeitler to Replace Jonah Jackson

Lions Analysis and Opinion

The Detroit Lions Should Sign Kevin Zeitler for the 2024 season

With the departure of starting left guard Jonah Jackson to the Los Angeles Rams, the Detroit Lions are in need of a suitable replacement to maintain the strength of their offensive line. While the Lions have made commendable additions in free agency, there’s a glaring gap at the left guard position that needs to be addressed before the 2024 season kicks off.

Brock Wright Detroit Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike Detroit Lions tender Craig Reynolds Detroit Lions Should Sign Kevin Zeitler

A Critical Vacancy

Currently, the Lions have Colby Sorsdal and Kayode Awosika as potential options for the left guard spot, but neither seems to be the ideal choice for a starting role. Given this situation, it’s highly likely that Lions GM Brad Holmes will make a move to sign a free-agent guard before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Ideal Candidate: Kevin Zeitler

In my opinion, the Lions should target Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens. Zeitler, who entered the NFL as the No. 27 overall pick in the 2012 draft with the Cincinnati Bengals, has consistently been one of the league’s top offensive linemen. His recognition as a Pro Bowl guard last season was long overdue. According to Pro Football Focus, Zeitler was the NFL’s second-highest-graded pass-blocking guard in 2023, allowing just 21 pressures throughout the year.

Detroit Lions Zonovan Knight Detroit Lions acquire Steven Nelson Detroit Lions trade for Greg Newsome Detroit Lions Free Agency Christian Wilkins Detroit Lions to host DJ Reader Detroit Lions to Meet with Tavierre Thomas

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions need a replacement for Jonah Jackson, who has joined the Los Angeles Rams.
  2. Kevin Zeitler, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens, is the ideal candidate to fill the left guard position.
  3. Zeitler’s Pro Bowl recognition and top pass-blocking grade make him a valuable asset for the Lions.

The Bottom Line: Strengthening the Offensive Line

Signing Kevin Zeitler would not only provide an immediate upgrade to the Lions’ offensive line but also bring a wealth of experience and stability to the unit. His skill set and performance align perfectly with the Lions’ needs, making him an ideal fit for the team. Furthermore, I anticipate that Brad Holmes will also look to reinforce the interior offensive line through the 2024 NFL Draft, likely targeting a promising prospect within the first three rounds. Securing a proven talent like Zeitler should be a top priority in the Lions’ offseason strategy to ensure better protection for quarterback Jared Goff and enhance the team’s overall offensive capabilities.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.

