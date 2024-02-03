Detroit Lions Top 10 Plays from 2023 Season [Video]

Detroit Lions Top 10 Plays from 2023 Season

Despite a heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, it sure was a memorable season for the Detroit Lions. Not only did the Lions win their division for the first time in three decades, but they were 30 minutes away from advancing to their first Super Bowl in Franchise history.

Top 10 Plays

The Lions have released a video showing their Top 10 plays of the 2023 season, and as you are about to see, there were some good ones!

Takeaways

After watching the Detroit Lions Top 10 plays of the season, one quick takeaway is that Jameson Williams is really freaking fast and really freaking good. You can bet the Lions will make it a point to put the ball in his hands even more in 2024.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line

