Detroit Lions trade down, still land elite playmaker in Todd McShay’s most recent Mock Draft

What will the Detroit Lions do when they are on the clock with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft?

My hope is that they trade down into the teens and get a haul in return.

In Todd McShay’s most recent 2021 NFL Mock Draft, he does have the Lions trading down, but only one spot to No. 8 where they then select a wide receiver.

Here is what McShay says about the trade and the selection.

7. Carolina Panthers (via mock trade with DET)

Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Teddy Bridgewater didn’t do enough in 2020 to instill confidence that he’s the guy for coach Matt Rhule, and Lance has a big arm, reads the field well and is productive as a runner. But with a 17-game résumé at the FCS level, he will require time to learn and develop before he is given the reins in Joe Brady’s offense. Drew Brees retired, and Matt Ryan (35) and Tom Brady (43) aren’t getting any younger, so why not draft a franchise QB now to set the Panthers up in the evolving NFC South?

8. Detroit Lions (via mock trade with CAR)

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

There is one of the top four pass-catchers left here and a glaring void in the Detroit wide receiver room after Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. signed elsewhere. (Sorry, Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman aren’t going to cut it as No. 1 options in a division that includes Davante Adams, Allen Robinson II, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.) Waddle is an elusive burner, giving new QB Jared Goff someone to look for early and often each week.

Personally, I would not hate this trade if that is the only one one the table because it does give the Lions another pick in the third round, but I absolutely hate taking Jaylen Waddle at No. 7 as it is just too high to select a wide receiver.

What do you think?