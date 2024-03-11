Search

W.G. Brady

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions trade for CB Carlton Davis

The Detroit Lions have reportedly made a move to bolster their secondary, acquiring cornerback Carlton Davis from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Lions are adding Davis, along with a 6th round pick in 2024 and a sixth-round pick in 2025 to their roster in exchange for the second of the Lions’ third-round picks in 2024. Davis, a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, brings experience and playmaking ability to the Lions’ defense.

The Trade

Lions Get: CB Carlton Davis, 6th Round Pick in 2024, 6th Round Pick in 2025

Bucs Get: 3rd Round Pick (No. 92 overall) in 2024

Davis’s Background and Performance

Carlton Davis, who was entering the final year of his contract with Tampa Bay and is due $14.5 million, has established himself as a reliable cornerback during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 76 career games, Davis has recorded nine interceptions, showcasing his ability to make plays on the ball. In the 2023 season, Davis started 12 games for the Buccaneers and recorded two interceptions, demonstrating his consistency and impact in coverage.

Impact on the Lions’ Defense

The addition of Carlton Davis addresses a key need for the Detroit Lions, who are looking to strengthen their cornerback position. Davis’s experience and ball-hawking skills should provide a significant boost to the Lions’ secondary, adding depth and playmaking ability to the defensive backfield. His presence should also help mentor younger players and contribute to the overall improvement of the defense.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Upgrade at Cornerback: The acquisition of Carlton Davis adds talent and experience to the Detroit Lions’ cornerback group, addressing a key need for the team.
  2. Playmaking Ability: Davis’s nine interceptions in 76 career games highlight his ability to make plays on the ball and create turnovers, which could be a valuable asset for the Lions’ defense.
  3. Depth and Mentorship: Davis’s presence not only adds depth to the Lions’ secondary but also provides mentorship for younger players, contributing to the overall development of the defense.

Bottom Line

The trade for Carlton Davis is a significant move for the Detroit Lions as they look to strengthen their defense. Davis’s skills and experience should make an immediate impact, and his addition could help elevate the Lions’ defense to a new level in the upcoming season.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.

