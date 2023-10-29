Detroit Lions Trade Rumors: Could Hendon Hooker be traded?

There has been plenty of chatter about the Detroit Lions Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, but that is not their only big event this week as the NFL Trade Deadline is set for Halloween at 4 p.m. EST. Because of that, there has been plenty of trade speculation and rumors floating around in regards to what the Lions may or may not do before the deadline passes. One of those rumors is that the Lions could trade rookie quarterback, Hendon Hooker.

Hendon Hooker Mentioned as a Potential Trade Chip

In a recent article covering the trade deadline on The Athletic, former NFL general manager Randy Mueller hinted that Jared Goff‘s impressive season might prompt the Detroit Lions to entertain trade offers for Hooker if they received a compelling offer.

“Last year during my draft prep I saw a QB who, after a full evaluation, I felt was a possible NFL starter,” Mueller wrote. “Hendon Hooker from the University of Tennessee showed me arm talent, good athletic ability, an ability to process and NFL accuracy. He threw with enough timing and anticipation that I ranked him in my top five QBs for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

“Jared Goff is having an outstanding year — so much so that they almost have to extend his contract at some point soon,” Mueller wrote. “To that end, if you’re a team that had similar thoughts as I did regarding Hooker and still have doubts about your QB of the future, why not make a call to Detroit?”

“We did this once in 2000 when I was GM of the Saints. The Packers had drafted a QB out of Virginia, Aaron Brooks, in Round 4 the prior year. I liked him a lot during our pre-draft process, and a year later in New Orleans, we were still not solid on our guy for the future. We offered the Packers a third-round pick for Brooks, and he became the franchise’s all-time leading passer before Drew Brees broke his records.”

“If you have conviction for your evaluations and confidence in your team being a good fit, I’d make the Lions say no to a second-round pick for Hooker before I moved on to another option at QB.”

Bottom Line: Navigating the Quarterback Dilemma

In light of these trade rumors and evaluations, the Detroit Lions find themselves at a crossroads. With Jared Goff's impressive season, the team must decide whether to secure his future with a contract extension or explore the potential of rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker. Mueller's insights from his NFL experience provide a compelling argument for considering Hooker as a trade asset. The decision the Lions make regarding this quarterback dilemma will undoubtedly impact the team's future, making it a storyline to watch as the trade deadline approaches.